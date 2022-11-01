Villar lauds PMCC for its missionary work

RECOGNIZING its continuing care for the holistic well-being of the people, Senator Cynthia A. Villar has commended the Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (PMCC) 4th Watch on the occasion of its International Missionary Day.

On January 15, 2023, the PMCC 4th Watch will hold its International Missionary Day which will be attended by the brethrens and ministers in the country and overseas.

Through this online event, Villar said PMCC 4th Watch affirms its missionary mandate notwithstanding the restrictions imposed due to Covid-19.

Under Resolution 407 which she introduced, Villar also congratulated the missionary group under the leadership of Apostle Arsenio Ferriol.

The resolution noted that despite these trying times, PMCC remains spreading the Word of God, uplifting and inspirational programs, intercessory prayers and humanitarian act.

The senator also stressed that during the pandemic affecting and crisis severely affecting the country, the PMCC 4th Watch continued to fulfill its evangelistic and humanitarian work.

The PMCC 4th Watch, established in the country in 1972 by Ferriol, is a church committed to fulfilling the Great Commission of bringing the Gospel to all mankind.

As a result of the evangelistic work, it now has a nationwide presence in the Philippines in almost every city and province.

Villar, pinuri ang PMCC sa kanilang 'missionary work'

SA pagkilala sa kanilang pag-aalaga sa 'holistic well-being' ng mga tao, kinilala ni Senator Cynthia A. Villar ang Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ (PMCC) 4th Watch sa pagdiriwang ng kanilang International Missionary Day.

Idaraos ng PMCC 4th Watch ang kanilang International Missionary Day sa darating na January 15, 2023. Ito ay dadaluhan ng kanilang mga kapatid (sa pananampalataya) at ministro na nasa bansa at ibang lugar sa mundo.

"Through this online event, PMCC 4th Watch affirms its missionary mandate notwithstanding the restrictions imposed due to Covid-19," ani Villar.

Sa Resolution 407 ni Villar, binati ng senador ang missionary group sa ilalim ng liderato ni Apostle Arsenio Ferriol.

Binanggit sa resolution na sa kabila ng mga hamon ng panahon, nanatili ang PMCC sa pagpapakalat sa Salita ng Diyos, mga programang nagbibigay ng inspirasyon, mga dasal at makataong gawain.

Sa panahon ng pandemic at mga krisis na ating kinakaharap, sinabi rin ng senador na nagpatuloy ang

PMCC 4th Watch na tuparin ang kanilang evangelistic at humanitarian work.

Isang simbahan ang PMCC 4th Watch na itinatag ni Ferriol sa bansa noong 1972. Nangako itong tutuparin ang

Great Commission na dalhin ang Gospel sa sangkatauhan.

Dahil sa kanilang evangelistic work, matatagpuan sila sa bawat siyudad at lalawigan sa buong Pilipinas.