March 16, 2023 Tulfo files bill to stop discrimination vs motorcycle riders Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo filed a measure seeking to stop the discrimination of motorcycle riders by police personnel who deliberately setup checkpoints supposed to be as part of their anti-crime operations, but the real purpose is to harass and extort money from riders. In filing Senate Bill (SB) No. 1977, Tulfo lamented that police officers often stop riders at these makeshift checkpoints and require each and every one of them right then and there to present several documents like license and registration, inspect their compartment and even subject them to body search, without first explaining the reason for the checkpoint, point out any traffic violation nor having reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed. But he pointed out that four-wheel vehicles are allowed to pass through these checkpoints without any hassle. Clear cut case of profiling and discrimination. In some cases, Tulfo said cops would plant evidence, like contraband, drugs, firearms and the likes so that they can extort money from the helpless motorcycle riders and if they fail, they will be detained, arrested and charges will be filed against them and eventually be sent to jail. Under Tulfo's SB No. 1977, the guidelines for checkpoints must be implemented uniformly for all motor vehicles to further prevent the profiling and discrimination of motorcycle riders. For one, plain view doctrine must be observed in the conduct of inspection of all vehicles during a routine checkpoint which should be conducted only for visual inspection. Here, the police cannot ask drivers to step out the your car or get off the motorcycle, inspect it, submit to a physical or body search without the their permission. Tulfo said that police officers manning checkpoints can demand to see the motor vehicle operator's license and registration only if they observed any traffic violation such as damaged light, lack of plate number, and failure to wear helmet for riders. Otherwise, they should be allowed to go on their way pass the checkpoint without further delay or hassle. The only time police officers can proceed to implement the "stop and frisk" procedure only if they have reasonable suspicion that a crime has been committed immediately before or during and at the checkpoint. Appropriate penal sanctions for enforcement officers who violate the Act will be imposed. In cases where death resulted to persons subjected to the checkpoint procedures, the highest penalty of reclusion perpetua must be imposed. Other criminal offenses will be punished accordingly. Tulfo: Itigil ang diskriminasyon laban sa riders Naghain ng panukalang batas si Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo para matigil na ang lantarang diskriminasyon ng mga police laban sa mga motorcycle riders na laging nahaharang sa mga checkpoints para ma-harass at kotongan. Sa paghahain ng Senate Bill (SB) No. 1977, sinabi ni Tulfo na madalas nakikita sa mga kalye, lalo na sa NCR, ang mahabang pila ng mga motorsiklo sa isang checkpoint na inilatag ng mga pulis, pero lusot sa mga checkpoint na ito ang lahat ng four-wheel vehicles gaya ng mga kotse, pick-up, SUV at van. Aniya, Sa checkpoint na ito, ang mga sakay ng mga motorsiklo ay kinakapkapan, pinabubuksan ang compartment at hinahanapan ng kung anu-anong dokumento. Dagdag niya, kung minsan pa ay pinaplantahan ng ebidensya ang bulsa o compartment ng mga riders para mas malaking pera ang maisusuka nila. Ang mas lalong nakakalungkot, ani Tulfo, ay kapag naplantahan na ng ebidensya ang rider at wala siyang pang-areglo, sa kalaboso ang bagsak niya. Sa ilalim ng SB No. 1977 ni Tulfo, kailangang ipatupad ang guidelines na pantay-pantay para sa lahat ng two at four wheels vehicles para maiwasan ang diskriminasyon laban sa mga motorcycle riders. Dito, kailangang sundin ang plain view doctrine kapag magi-inspect ng mga sasakyan at motorsiklo kaya hindi maaaring utusan ng pulisya ang mga driver na lumabas sa kanilang sasakyan o bumaba sa motorsiklo, nang walang pahintulot nila. Sinabi ni Tulfo na ang mga pulis na nagbabantay sa mga checkpoint ay maaaring humiling na tingnan ang lisensya at registration ng operator ng sasakyan kung may nakita silang paglabag sa trapiko tulad ng nasirang ilaw, kawalan ng plate number, at hindi pagsusuot ng helmet para sa mga riders. Dagdag niya, ang tanging oras na pwede ang mga pulis na magpatuloy sa pagpapatupad ng "stop and frisk" operation ay kung mayroon silang reasonable suspicion na may nagawang krimen ang driver na nasa checkpoint.