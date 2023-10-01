Press Release

December 12, 2023 Bong Go declared as adopted son of Oriental Mindoro The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Oriental Mindoro officially declared Senator Christopher "Bong" Go as an adopted son of the province and presented the resolution during the senator's visit on Sunday, December 10, for the Araw ng Pasasalamat gathering held at Balai Mindoro Event Center in Calapan City. The announcement came after the unanimous approval of Resolution No. 6823 during the standard session of the 11th Sangguniang Panlalawigan on February 27, 2023. It was led by Governor Humerlito "Bonz" Dolor and Vice Governor Ejay Falcon, among others. Aside from Go, Senator Sherwin "Win" Gatchalian was also declared an adopted son of the province. Go expressed his gratitude for being declared as an adopted son of Oriental Mindoro. He reassured the province of his continued support and assistance, emphasizing his efforts to contribute to the province's progress to the best of his capacity. "Maraming salamat sa patuloy na tiwala sa isang simpleng probinsyanong binigyan ninyo ng pagkakataon na makapagsilbi sa inyo," expressed Go. "Nakakawala ng aking pagod ang inyong patuloy na pagsuporta sa ating mga adhikain na makatulong sa mga mahihirap at pinaka nangangailangan," he added. This honor comes as a recognition of Go's outstanding contributions to the development of Oriental Mindoro and the welfare of its constituents. As highlighted in the resolution, Go has long been recognized for his commitment to public service, initially gaining prominence as the closest aide to former president Rodrigo Duterte, citing that his judicious and tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed. One of Go's notable initiatives in Oriental Mindoro is the establishment of the Malasakit Center located at Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital in Calapan City. According to the resolution, the center serves as a testament to his appreciation for the sacrifices made by frontline health workers. The Malasakit Center aims to streamline medical assistance and ensure that those in need receive prompt and efficient support. The Malasakit Centers Act was signed into law in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored. It aims to provide convenient access to medical programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. "Ang target po ng Malasakit Center ay matulungang mabayaran ang inyong pagpapagamot. Kaya huwag po kayong mahihiyang lumapit sa Malasakit Center dahil para po yan sa inyo, mga kababayan kong Pilipino. At ngayon po, meron na po tayong 159 na Malasakit Centers sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," explained Go. Apart from the Malasakit Centers, Go also supported the construction of Super Health Centers in the province, including those in Calapan City, Bansud, Bulalacao, and Mansalay. On the same day, Go witnessed the inauguration of the Super Health Center in Bansud. The said facilities will offer a wide range of services, including database management, outpatient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Additionally, the Super Health Center provides basic services such as eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, allowing for remote diagnosis and treatment of patients. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, local government units, and the DOH, sufficient funds have been allocated under the Health Facilities Enhancement Program of the DOH for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 SHCs in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where Super Health Centers will be constructed. The senator's commitment goes beyond the establishment of healthcare facilities. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go consistently extends support to the province through a variety of programs, projects, and activities. These initiatives are designed to enhance the delivery of health and medical services, strengthen agriculture and food security, promote sports, empower youth, and contribute to various other aspects of community development, as stated in the resolution. It added that the people of Oriental Mindoro have taken note of Go's outstanding service and acknowledge him as one of the country's notable public servants, highlighting that "he inspires their local leaders in the effective implementation of relevant and effective developmental programs and projects." In the face of adversity, the people of Oriental Mindoro have found an ally in Senator Bong Go, particularly during times of crisis such as the recent oil spill caused by the sinking of MT Princess Empress off the coast of Naujan town on February 28. Bong Go quickly mobilized his Malasakit Team and extended support to mitigate the impact on affected communities, ensuring that the basic needs of the affected residents were met. He has also consistently extended a helping hand to various sectors facing different challenges, from assisting indigents and calamity victims, and even supporting those affected by fires. Considering the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic have been immense, particularly for vulnerable populations, Senator Go also supported various programs to aid the province in its recovery efforts. Among these initiatives were temporary employment programs aimed at providing immediate relief to those who lost their livelihoods. Additionally, he championed livelihood support programs, empowering individuals and communities to rebuild their lives. Go also highlighted some of the infrastructure developments he has supported in Oriental Mindoro, demonstrating his commitment to improving the province's overall infrastructure. These projects not only enhance the quality of life for the residents but also contribute to the economic growth and sustainability of the province. In Calapan City alone, Go supported the construction of a multipurpose facility at the Oriental Mindoro Information Technology Park, a multipurpose building inside Oriental Mindoro Provincial Hospital and in Barangay Santa Cruz. Last March, Go personally attended the inauguration of the country's largest port passenger terminal building at the Port of Calapan City. He also briefly inspected the Sentrong Pangkabataan, the construction of which he likewise supported. Go supported the construction of roads in Bulalacao, Bansud, Gloria, Pola, Puerto Galera, Pinamalayan, Mansalay, and Socorro; construction of multipurpose buildings in Baco, Bongabong, Gloria, Naujan, Pinamalayan, Pola, and Bulalacao; construction of water system in Socorro and Pinamalayan; acquisition of multipurpose vehicles in Pola; and acquisition of medical equipment for the local government of Bongabong.