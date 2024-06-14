Bong Go provides additional support to urban poor workers in Parañaque City

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, alongside Sangguniang Kabataan Chair Julia Labarda, extended assistance to the city's displaced workers at Phase 1 Gym, Pilar Banzon, Barangay BF Homes in Parañaque City on Thursday, June 13.

Through a message, Go emphasized the crucial role of government support in providing livelihood opportunities, especially to the most vulnerable sectors of society. He highlighted the importance of such programs in helping Filipinos recover from crises and imparting valuable skills to aid them in the future.

"Livelihood assistance is essential for our countrymen, particularly the poor, who are the most affected during times of crisis. Kaya naman bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy kong susuportahan ang programa at inisyatiba na makakapagbigay ng magandang buhay sa ating kapwa Pilipino," affirmed Go.

"Ipagpapatuloy ko rin po ang aking bisyo na magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya. Ayaw kong nakakakita ng Pilipinong nagugutom. Kaya kami ay susuporta sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya," he continued.

A total of 73 displaced workers received relief items, such as shirts, basketballs, and snacks from the senator. There were also select recipients of shoes.

Meanwhile, these displaced workers are set to benefit through the Department of Labor and Employment's (DOLE) Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program.

This collaboration initiated by Go underscores the importance of government and community efforts in addressing unemployment and providing sustainable livelihood solutions.

Furthermore, his legislative efforts further demonstrate Go's commitment to supporting livelihood initiatives. He has filed Senate Bill No. 420, which seeks to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, REAP will aim to provide temporary employment opportunities to individuals from underprivileged households, focusing on those who are economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SBN 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those needing medical assistance to utilize the 31 Malasakit Centers in Metro Manila, including the one at Ospital ng Parañaque.

The Malasakit Centers are designed to aid indigent Filipinos by serving as one-stop shops where all relevant agencies are brought together, ensuring that medical assistance programs are easily accessible to patients. The program has successfully helped approximately ten million Filipinos nationwide through its 165 operational centers. Senator Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

"Sa mga pasyente rito, hindi niyo na po kailangang bumiyahe para pumila sa iba't ibang opisina para makahingi ng tulong mula sa gobyerno. Kung may bill kayo, ilapit niyo lang 'to sa Malasakit Center. Wala itong pinipili. Basta poor at indigent patient ka, qualified ka," assured Go.