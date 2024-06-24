STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY ESTRADA ON MAYOR ALICE GUO

24 June 2024

The Anti-Money Laundering Council should consider studying the possibility of issuing an order to freeze all the assets of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

In light of recent allegations and emerging evidence on Mayor Guo, it is imperative that the AMLC take decisive action to safeguard the integrity of public funds, ensure accountability and promote transparency.

This move is a crucial step in preventing the disposition of purported illegally acquired assets that may be subject to investigation.

Ang ganitong hakbang ay makatutulong upang magkaroon ng masusing imbestigasyon at malaman ang katotohanan sa likod ng kaliwa't kanang akusasyon na may kinalaman diumano ang lokal na opisyal sa ilang iligal na aktibidad, kabilang ang money laundering.

This action should also prompt our authorities to thoroughly investigate the entangling web of illegal activities perpetrated in POGOs.