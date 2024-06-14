Bong Go advocates for better health access for the poor; assists indigents in Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team conducted a relief operation at Barangay San Pablo Covered Court in Sto. Domingo, Ilocos Sur, on Independence Day, June 12.

As part of his advocacy to help the poor, Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned in a video message, that there are Malasakit Centers at Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital (formerly known as Gabriela Silang General Hospital) in Vigan City and Ilocos Sur Medical Center in Candon City.

To ensure that medical assistance programs by the government are within reach, Go initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. It was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which the senator principally authored and sponsored.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where Filipinos can conveniently access medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO). To date, there are 165 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have helped approximately ten million Filipinos.

"Ang Malasakit center po ay handa pong tumulong sa inyo. Tutulong po 'yan na pababain ang inyong hospital billing, 'yan po ang isinulong ko noon na naisabatas na ngayon -- ang Malasakit Center," known as Mr. Malasakit, Go explained.

"Bakit natin papahirapan ang Pilipino? Sa totoo lang po pera ninyo 'yan na dapat po ibalik sa inyo sa pamamagitan ng mabilis at maayos na tulong pangkalusugan dahil inyo po yan. Para po 'yan sa poor and indigent patients," he cited.

In coordination with Annea de Leon and San Pablo Barangay Captain Lalaine Seson, Go's Malasakit Team distributed snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs to 200 indigents. There were also select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone.

Meanwhile, these beneficiaries also received financial assistance through the collaborative efforts of local officials with the national government.

"Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said.

"Dahil ang bisyo ko po ay magserbiyso, ako ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go.