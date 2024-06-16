Press Release

June 16, 2024 Gatchalian scores NTC for failure to implement SIM registration law vs POGOs Senator Win Gatchalian scored the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) for its failure to implement provisions of the SIM registration law leading scammers involved in various Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to perpetrate various fraud and scamming activities. "The NTC should do its job of ensuring effective implementation of the SIM registration law. The goal of this legislation is to provide accountability for those using SIM cards and to support law enforcement in tracking perpetrators of crimes committed through phones. But because the NTC has apparently forgotten its responsibility, scammers in the POGO industry continue to use SIM cards unabatedly," Gatchalian said. He noted that one common denominator among POGOs subjected to police raids is the discovery of a significant number of SIM cards that are being used for fraud and scamming purposes. This is true in the case of the raids conducted against Smartweb Technology Corp. in Pasay City, Zun Yuan Technology located in Bamban, Tarlac, and Lucky South 99 which straddles Porac and Angeles City in Pampanga. In the case of Zun Yuan, authorities discovered SIM cards bearing false identities, along with various phones and scripts for scamming purposes. Authorities said the SIM cards were being used in undertaking love scams, cryptocurrency scams, and other investment scams. Aside from SIM cards, the search and seizure operations inside the Lucky South 99 also yielded various phone devices, drugs, and torture devices. According to Gatchalian, Republic Act No. 11934, or the SIM Card Registration Act, was legislated into law with the main objective of reducing, if not eliminating, scams perpetrated through text or online messages. Since the law was enacted on October 10, 2022, scamming activities have risen significantly, contrary to expectations. "SIM registration is an important tool in combating online crimes that make use of a phone. The NTC should stop sleeping on its job so we can realize this goal," said Gatchalian, who co-authored the SIM Registration Act. "Hindi dapat ipagwalang-bahala ng NTC ang batas at siguraduhin na maayos ang pagpapatupad ng batas na ito ng mga telco operators," he added. Gatchalian has been advocating for the closure of POGOs in the country amid increasing incidences of crimes attributed to the industry including human trafficking, illegal detention, kidnapping, and various scamming activities such as love and investment scams that make use of SIM cards. Gatchalian kinastigo ang NTC sa kabiguan na maipatupad ang SIM registration law laban sa mga POGO Kinastigo ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) dahil sa kabiguan nitong maipatupad ang mga probisyon ng SIM registration law na humahantong sa paggamit ng mga scammers sa iba't ibang Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) na gumawa ng mga aktibidad ng pandaraya at scamming. "Dapat gawin ng NTC ang trabaho nito na tiyakin ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng SIM registration law. Ang layunin ng batas na ito ay magbigay ng pananagutan para sa mga gumagamit ng mga SIM card at suportahan ang pagpapatupad ng batas sa pagsubaybay sa mga krimen na ginagawa sa pamamagitan ng telepono. Ngunit dahil tila nakalimutan na ng NTC ang responsibilidad nito, ang mga scammer sa industriya ng POGO ay patuloy na gumagamit ng SIM card nang walang tigil," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sabi niya na ang isang common denominator sa mga POGO na isinailalim sa pagsalakay ng mga awtoridad ay ang bulto-bultong mga SIM card na ginagamit para sa pandaraya at paggawa ng kung anu-anong scam. Nakita ito ng publiko noong ni-raid ang Smartweb Technology Corp. sa Pasay City, Zun Yuan Technology sa Bamban, Tarlac, at sa paghalughog sa Lucky South 99 na sumasaklaw sa Porac at Angeles City sa Pampanga. Sa kaso ng Zun Yuan, natuklasan ng mga awtoridad ang mga SIM card na may maling pagkakakilanlan, kasama ang iba't ibang mga telepono at mga script na ginagamit sa pang-iiscam. Ang mga SIM card ay ginagamit sa pagsasagawa ng love scam, cryptocurrency scam, at iba pang mga investment scam. Bukod sa mga SIM card, ang ginawang search at seizure operation sa loob ng Lucky South 99 ay humantong din sa pagtuklas ng iba't ibang phone device, droga, at mga sinasabing torture device. Ayon kay Gatchalian, ang Republic Act No. 11934, o ang SIM Card Registration Act, ay isinabatas na may pangunahing layunin na bawasan, kung hindi man tuluyang maalis, ang mga scam na ginagawa sa pamamagitan ng text o online messages. Mula noong ipatupad ang batas noong Oktubre 10, 2022, ang mga aktibidad ng scamming ay tumaas nang malaki, taliwas sa inaasahan. "Ang pagpaparehistro ng SIM ay napakahalaga upang labanan ang mga online na krimen na ginagamitan ng telepono. Kung tutulog-tulog ang NTC ay talagang hindi maisasakatuparan ang mandato nito," sabi ni Gatchalian, na co-author ng SIM Registration Act. "Hindi dapat ipagwalang-bahala ng NTC ang batas at siguraduhing maayos ang pagpapatupad ng batas na ito ng mga telco operators," dagdag niya. Si Gatchalian ay nagsusulong para sa pagsasara ng mga POGO sa bansa sa gitna ng dumaraming insidente ng mga krimen na nauugnay sa industriya kabilang ang human trafficking, illegal detention, kidnapping, at iba't ibang scamming activities tulad ng love at investment scam na ginagamitan ng SIM cards.