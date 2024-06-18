Press Release

June 18, 2024 Adopted son of CALABARZON, Bong Go brings livelihood support to displaced workers in Laurel, Batangas Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, in coordination with Congresswoman Maitet Collantes, Governor Hermilando "Dodo" Mandanas, Vice Governor Mark Leviste, Mayor Lyndon Bruce, and Vice Mayor Aries Parilla, among others, personally assisted 500 displaced workers in Laurel, Batangas on Monday, June 17. As an adopted son of CALABARZON and having familial roots in Batangas, Senator Go highlighted the critical role of government support for workers most affected during crises. In his address, Senator Go praised the local government of Laurel for their proactive measures and assistance to the displaced workers. "Tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Bukas po ang aking opisina kung may kinakailangan pa kayong tulong," he said. The senator extended grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, and shirts to the displaced workers while some of them received basketballs, volleyballs, shoes, mobile phones, bicycles, and a watch. Furthermore, in collaboration with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), the beneficiaries also qualified for their Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program, which granted temporary employment to those facing economic difficulties. TUPAD aims to assist displaced workers, the underemployed, and seasonal laborers by offering emergency employment opportunities. Senator Go expressed his gratitude to DOLE for their unwavering support as its representatives oriented qualified individuals during his visit. He encouraged the beneficiaries to utilize the assistance wisely, emphasizing the value of hard work. "Kahit patuloy na nagbibigay ng tulong ang gobyerno, mahalaga na magsikap pa rin tayo. Masarap po sa pakiramdam na pinagpawisan niyo ang nakuha ninyo," the senator said. True to his reputation as "Mr. Malasakit," Senator Go reiterated his commitment to uplifting the poor. He introduced Senate Bill No. 420, aiming to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, REAP would offer temporary employment opportunities for those facing economic hardships, displacement, or seasonal employment. Moreover, Senator Go co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. 2534, advocating for a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage across the country, further easing the financial burden on Filipino families. In addition, Go, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged the public to utilize the Malasakit Centers at Batangas Provincial Hospital in Lemery and Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City for their health and medical needs. Initiated by Go in 2018 after he witnessed the struggles of financially incapacitated Filipinos, the center is a one-stop shop where poor and indigent patients can conveniently avail of medical assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. The 165 established Malasakit Centers have so far benefitted more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Republic Act No. 11463. "Wala pong masasayang na panahon sa akin. Magta-trabaho po ako para sa Pilipino dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo. Naniniwala po ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go concluded. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said. During his visit, Go also joined a boodle fight in celebration of the town's Tilapia festival. On the same day, Go was in Agoncillo where he personally checked the town's evacuation center and witnessed the Super Health Center inauguration. He similarly provided assistance to more displaced workers as well.