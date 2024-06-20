Senator Pia: Uplift the Vulnerable, Empower the Women

Dasmariñas City, Cavite - Senator Pia S. Cayetano reaffirmed her unwavering dedication to improving the well-being of healthcare workers and women in the country. Cayetano addressed over 2,000 individuals, as part of her advocacy to empower the vulnerable sectors of society.

"Sila yung dapat target natin para mabigyan ng dagdag na tulong. Sila yung nangangailangan ng kaunting push para maangat din nila ang sarili nila. That is the objective when we do these things, na bigyan ng kaunting push para they can have more opportunities. This is to equalize the opportunities for everyone," the senator stressed.

The gathering, organized in partnership with Dasmariñas Mayor Jennifer "Jenny" Barzaga, brought together barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, solo parents, and representatives of women's groups.

In her speech, Cayetano emphasized the importance of men and women working together towards empowering women. She stressed the need for a comprehensive approach, highlighting that support for women should encompass all facets.

"Women need multilayer support. It's empowering them, para on a day-to-day basis, kaya nilang kumilos mag-isa, kaya nilang buhayin ang sarili nila."

Cayetano concluded by urging women and health workers, the primary care providers of their families and communities, to also prioritize self-care.

She emphasized, "We have to take care of ourselves para makatulong tayo ng buong-buo." She encouraged them to adopt a healthy lifestyle through exercise and maintaining a proper diet.

The senator has built a track record for getting the tough job done, both within and beyond the Senate halls. She has led the passage of landmark laws on healthcare, education, as well as measures to support the country's economic growth. She currently sits as the first female Chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee, and also heads the Committee on Energy.