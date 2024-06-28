REVILLA BARES CAVITEX 30-DAY TOLL HOLIDAY TO COVER ALL SEGMENTS

SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Friday morning (June 28) bared that the highly-anticipated suspension of toll collection in CAVITEX as pronounced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to begin Monday, July 1, 2024,

Revilla said he asked Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime Bautista earlier in the week to implement the toll holiday on all segments, and not only in some parts as previously announced.

"Nakausap ko si DOTR Sec. Jaime Bautista days ago. Binalita nga niya sa akin na sa July 1 ay magsisimula na ang pansamantalang pagsuspinde ng pangongolekta ng toll sa CAVITEX. Hiniling natin na dapat buong CAVITEX na ang sakop, at maganda nga na lahat ng segments ay toll-free na for 30 days," the Caviteño solon enthusiastically shared.

Early this week, Revilla appealed to the Toll Regulatory Board (TRB) to expedite the issuance of the resolution necessary for the implementation of the said toll holiday.

"Sobra akong natutuwa na finally ay magsisimula na at mapapakinabangan na ng ating mga kababayan ang isang buwan na relief na ito sa pangongolekta ng toll sa CAVITEX. Maraming salamat sa ating Pangulong Bongbong Marcos for making this happen. This will truly benefit the ordinary Filipinos using CAVITEX," the lawmaker said in closing.