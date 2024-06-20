3,000 na mga Caviteño, nagpasalamat sa suporta mula sa mga Cayetano at DSWD

Pinaigting ng mga tanggapan nina Senador Alan Peter at Pia Cayetano ang kanilang pagbisita sa Cavite sa pamamagitan ng dalawang araw na outreach activities nitong June 19 at 20, 2024 upang magbigay ng tulong sa mga residenteng nangangailangan.

Sa muling pakikipagtulungan sa programa ng Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) na Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS), ang magkapatid na Cayetano ay tumugon sa pangangailangan ng 3,000 na residente ng probinsya.

Noong June 19, una nilang binisita ang Lungsod ng Dasmariñas upang bigyan ng tulong ang 500 senior citizens at mga persons with disabilities (PWDs). Naging matagumpay ang pamamahaging ito sa partisipasyon ni Mayor Jennifer "Jenny" Barzaga at ang mga konseho ng lungsod.

Nang araw ding iyon, binisita rin nila ang Lungsod ng Imus kung saan 500 na mga benepisyaryo, kabilang ang mga community health workers at kababaihan. Ang pamamahagi na ito ay isinagawa sa koordinasyon kasama sina Cavite 3rd District Representative Adrian Jay "AJ" Advincula, Mayor Alex "AA" Advincula, at Councilor Mark Villanueva.

Nagpatuloy ang outreach sa Dasmariñas noong June 20, kung saan 2,000 pang residente ang nabigyan ng tulong. Kabilang sa mga benepisyaryo ang mga Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), solo parents, women's groups, at mga miyembro ng LGBTQ community.

Ang mga inisyatibang ito ay bahagi ng patuloy na pagtutok ng magkapatid na Cayetano sa pagtulong sa mga marginalized communities sa buong bansa. Ang kanilang mga tanggapan ay patuloy na bumibista sa iba't ibang probinsya upang direktang maihatid ang tulong sa mga Pilipinong nangangailangan.

Sa pamamagitan ng masusing pakikipagtulungan sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno at local units, tiyak nilang naipaparating ang tulong sa mga pinaka-nangangailangan.

3,000 Caviteños grateful for support from Cayetanos, DSWD

The offices of Senators Alan Peter and Pia Cayetano maximized their recent visit to Cavite by conducting two days of outreach activities on June 19 and 20, 2024 to provide aid to many residents in need.

Once again partnering with the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, the Cayetano siblings reached out to 3,000 Cavite residents.

On June 19, their first stop in Dasmariñas City benefited 500 recipients, including senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs). City Mayor Jennifer "Jenny" Barzaga and the City Council played a key role in the success of this distribution.

Later that day, their offices also visited Imus City where 500 community health workers and women received support. This distribution was organized in coordination with Cavite 3rd District Representative Adrian Jay "AJ" Advincula, Mayor Alex "AA" Advincula, and Councilor Mark Villanueva.

The outreach in Dasmariñas City continued on June 20, assisting 2,000 more residents. Beneficiaries included Barangay Health Workers (BHWs), Barangay Nutrition Scholars (BNS), solo parents, women's groups, and members of the LGBTQ community.

These initiatives reflect the Cayetano siblings' ongoing commitment to supporting marginalized communities across the country. Their teams continue to conduct simultaneous visits in different provinces to bring assistance directly to Filipinos in need.

By closely collaborating with government agencies and local units, they ensure efficient and effective delivery of aid to those who require it most.