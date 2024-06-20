Press Release

June 20, 2024 CHIZ CALLS FOR COMPREHENSIVE DIPLOMATIC STRATEGY IN RESPONSE TO LATEST AYUNGIN SHOAL INCIDENT Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero expressed deep concern on Thursday over the escalating tensions in the West Philippine Sea, particularly in Ayungin Shoal, and called for a comprehensive briefing from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to address the intensifying conflict. "The escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea is alarming, and the Senate will be seeking a full briefing from the DFA on the latest incident, as well as the efforts being undertaken to address this," Escudero said in a statement. The Senate chief underscored the need for a proactive approach from the DFA beyond filing diplomatic protests, urging it to engage in meaningful dialogue with Beijing to prevent further escalation. He also stressed the importance of protecting the Philippines' rights and privileges in the disputed territory while exploring all possible diplomatic avenues. "In the meantime, the DFA should go beyond the filing of diplomatic protests each time an incident occurs, and must explore every means to conduct a meaningful dialogue with their counterparts from Beijing with the end in view of avoiding further escalation, without giving up any of our rights and privileges in our claimed territory vis-a-vis theirs," Escudero said. In addition to diplomatic efforts, Escudero called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines to find innovative ways to ensure the resupply of troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. "As our diplomats work to advance our interests, I urge our Armed Forces to explore alternative methods to deliver provisions to the Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal so that our troops are properly resupplied while minimizing the risks and achieving our desired objectives," he said. Escudero's remarks come amid heightened tensions in the West Philippine Sea, where repeated incidents have raised concerns over the safety and sovereignty of the Philippines' claimed territories. Last Wednesday, the DFA denounced the "illegal and aggressive actions" of the Chinese Coast Guard near the Ayungin Shoal on June 17, which severely injured a Philippine Navy personnel and damaged Filipino vessels. CHIZ NANAWAGAN PARA SA KOMPREHENSIBONG DIPLOMATIC STRATEGY BILANG TUGON SA BAGONG INSIDENTE SA AYUNGIN SHOAL Nagpahayag na pagkabahala si Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero sa tumitinding tensiyon sa West Philippine Sea, partikular sa Ayungin Shoal, kasabay ng panawagan para sa komprehensibong pag-uulat mula sa Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) upang matugunan ang lumalalang tensyon doon. "The escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea is alarming, and the Senate will be seeking a full briefing from the DFA on the latest incident, as well as the efforts being undertaken to address this," pahayag ni Escudero. Ayon sa Senate chief, kailangang magkaroon ng proactive approach mula sa DFA higit sa paghahain ng diplomatic approach kasabay ng panawagan na magkaroon ng makabuluhang pakikipag-usap sa Beijing para mapigilan ang paglala ng tensyon sa WPS. Binigyang-diin din niya ang kahalagahan ng pagprotekta sa mga karapatan at pribilehiyo ng Pilipinas sa pinag-aagawang teritoryo habang sinisiyasat ang lahat ng posibleng diplomatikong paraan. "In the meantime, the DFA should go beyond the filing of diplomatic protests each time an incident occurs, and must explore every means to conduct a meaningful dialogue with their counterparts from Beijing with the end in view of avoiding further escalation, without giving up any of our rights and privileges in our claimed territory vis-a-vis theirs," sabi ni Escudero. Bukod sa mga diplomatikong pagsisikap, nanawagan si Escudero sa Armed Forces of the Philippines na maghanap ng mga makabagong paraan upang matiyak ang tuloy-tuloy na paghatid ng suplay sa mga tropa na nakatalaga sa BRP Sierra Madre sa Ayungin Shoal. "As our diplomats work to advance our interests, I urge our Armed Forces to explore alternative methods to deliver provisions to the Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal so that our troops are properly resupplied while minimizing the risks and achieving our desired objectives," ani Escudero. Ginawa ng Senate President ang pahayag sa gitna ng tumataas na tensyon sa WPS kung saan ang paulit-ulit na insidente ay naghatid ng alalahanin kaugnay ng kaligtasan at soberenya sa inaangking teritoryo ng Pilipinas. Noong nagdaang Miyerkoles, kinondena ang DFA ang "iligal at agresibong aksyon" ng Chinese Coast Guard malapit sa Ayungin Shoal noong Enero 17, na nagresulta sa malubhang pagkasugat ng isang Philippine Navy personnel at pagkasira ng sinasakyan nilang barko.