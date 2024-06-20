Press Release

June 20, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the latest incident in the Ayungin Shoal China, sumosobra na! Sobrang kabastusan na po ang sunud-sunod na mga pambubully ng China sa ating mga kababayan sa sarili nating teritoryo. Hindi na rin po uubra ang paawa epek at pa-victim nila dahil kitang-kita naman po kung gaano sila walang respeto sa loob ng ating sariling teritoryo. Klaro naman po na ang Ayungin Shoal ay atin. Sa pagbisita po natin sa Pag-asa Island noong Mayo, nakita po natin ang mala-higanteng mga barko at mas advance na teknolohiyang ginagamit ng China Coast Guard na panakot sa ating Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Nakakabahala rin po na bukod sa kanilang kagamitan ay mas nagiging agresibo na po sila sa pag-atake. Napakahalaga po na magkaisa tayong mga Pilipino sa labang ito. Taos-puso po tayong nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kababayan lalo na po sa PCG, Armed Forces of the Philippines at maging sa mga mangingisda at mga sibilyan na buong tapang na nakikipagsapalaran sa West Philippine Sea araw-araw. Saludo po kami sa inyo. We also wish to commend and express our full support for the official submission to the United Nations regarding our entitlement to an extended continental shelf in the West Philippine Sea. This proactive step not only solidifies our historical claim over the Kalayaan Island Group, but also affirms our commitment to adhere to the rule of law at all times, rejecting any form of bullying, intimidation or false narratives. For this, we extend our gratitude to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the National Mapping and Resource Information Agency (NAMRIA) for their leadership in this action. This and all other incidents provide an opportunity for Filipinos to unite and assert our rights in the West Philippine Sea more strongly than ever.