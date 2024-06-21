Press Release

June 21, 2024 Sen. Pia Rallies Support for Paris-bound Pinoy Athletes As the excitement builds for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics set to take place from July to September, Senator Pia S. Cayetano has expressed her unwavering support for the Filipino athletes and para-athletes poised to compete on the world stage. Among those representing the Philippines in the Olympics are pole vaulter EJ Obiena; gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan, Levi Ruivivar, and Emma Malabuyo; boxers Aira Villegas, Nesthy Petecio, Hergie Bacyadan, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam; rower Joanie Delgaco; weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, and Elreen Ando; and fencer Samantha Catantan. Meanwhile, five Filipino athletes qualified for the Paralympics - swimmers Ernie Galiwan and Angel Otom; archer Agustina Bantiloc; thrower Cendy Asusano; and wheelchair racer Jerrold Mangliwan. A day before the scheduled send-off ceremony for the Philippine delegation heading to Paris, Senator Cayetano emphasized the rigorous journey that our athletes and para-athletes had to undertake to earn their place in the prestigious global sporting events. "I want our Olympians and Paralympians to know that we are proud of them. Para sa kaalaman ng mga kababayan natin, hindi ka basta-basta pwedeng pumunta sa Olympics at Paralympics nang hindi ka nag-qualify. Dadaan ka sa butas ng karayom. The fact that they have reached this far, we are already very proud of them," the Senator said. Meanwhile, Senator Cayetano stressed the crucial need to provide proper support, including adequate funding, to ensure the success of Filipino athletes. "On our part, in terms of legislation, we provide funding for the athletes because we want them to reach that level. It's part of our job to support our athletes. They bring so much pride and joy to the country. We must give them commensurate financial support so they can perform well." A former student-athlete and national volleyball team player herself, Senator Cayetano has been at the forefront of advocating for Filipino athletes' welfare, consistently providing assistance to numerous student-athletes and national athletes, including EJ Obiena and Carlos Yulo. As Senior Vice Chairperson of the Senate's Finance Committee, the Senator pushed for funding for the athletic programs of various State Universities and Colleges (SUCs), as well as the construction of an athletes' dormitory within the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, with the support of former Finance Chairperson Senator Sonny Angara. She also funds different grassroots sports programs like Spike & Serve, Tuloy Foundation Football, and Payatas Football Club. In the Senate, Senator Cayetano championed key legislation to advance the same cause, including the Student-Athletes Protection Act, the National Academy of Sports Act, and the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, among others. She continues to promote the growth of sports in the country through her advocacy arm, Pinay In Action (PIA), which has been conducting numerous sports clinics and tournaments for almost two decades now. Asked about her message for our Paris-bound athletes, Senator Cayetano said, "We are proud of you. One athlete can change the lives of so many young people. Hanga ang mga kabataan sa kanila." "I encourage all Filipinos to cheer for our Olympians and Paralympians, send them messages of encouragement and gratitude. Dala nila ang bandila natin," the Senator concluded.