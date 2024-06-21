Press Release

June 21, 2024 EDCOM 2, Ateneo open applications for research fellowship The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) and the Ateneo de Manila University, through the Ateneo School of Government and the Gokongwei Brothers School of Education and Learning, opened the call for applications for EDCOM 2 - Ateneo research fellowship. The EDCOM 2 - Ateneo Research Fellowship seeks to engage interested researchers in the Philippines and abroad who are affiliated with a higher educational institution (including non-Ateneo scholars), to conduct research on priority areas identified by EDCOM 2. "The Ateneo de Manila University is happy to support and partner with EDCOM 2 in its endeavor to study the challenges we face in Philippine education and to forge the path towards its reform and transformation. Through this collaboration between EDCOM2 and the Gokongwei Brothers School of Education and Learning Design, we hope to make a significant scholarly contribution to this urgent national effort to address the educational crisis, " says Ateneo President, Father Bobby Yap. The sixteen (16) research projects will tackle various topics on early childhood care and development, basic education, higher education, teacher education, technical-vocational education and training and lifelong learning, and governance and financing for education. This initiative is part of the Commission's mandate to undertake data-driven research studies that would allow the Commission to diagnose the different challenges that contribute to learning outcomes, with the ultimate goal to be able to recommend transformative, concrete, and targeted reforms to enhance the global competitiveness of the Philippines in both education and labor markets. "The Commission is immensely grateful for the support of Ateneo de Manila University. Data and research are the backbone of our mandate, and we intend to marry research and policy so our reforms are targeted and impactful while engaging with our country's top scholars from universities here and abroad to help us best understand the challenges we face," says EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. "These researches represent the final areas of study EDCOM will look into in our 3 year mandate, and we anticipate that its findings will significantly shape the final policy recommendations the Commission will make to address our manifold challenges in Philippine education," adds Yee. Interested qualified researchers can send their applications through https://bit/ly/EDCOM2xADMU until July 05, 2024 (Friday) and may coordinate through [email protected] for more information about the research fellowship. Details of the 16 priority research areas can be accessed through https://bit.ly/3Vtrpxb.