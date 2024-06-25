Press Release

June 25, 2024 Bato Dela Rosa heeds Senate President's advice not to attend House probe on drug war Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa will not attend the House of Representatives' investigation into the war on drugs under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte upon the advice of Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero. Although he has not received an official invitation yet from the House Committee on Human Rights, Dela Rosa said he sought Escudero's guidance following the recent developments in the Lower House. "I sought the advice of the Senate President on what to do. Sa akin wala akong problema, I can face them anytime. But still, I have to follow the guidance of the Senate President being a member of the institution, the Senate of the Philippines. Kailangan ko sundan 'yung guidance niya," Dela Rosa said in a radio interview. "Ang kanya namang sagot, 'No, you don't have to attend' dahil 'yun nga may mga discussion sa Senado na every time na lang merong i-pa-pop out na pangalan ng senador sa hearing nila, ibe-break natin yung inter-parliamentary courtesy. Ano ang magagawa ng senador? Bente-kwatro lang kami, sige na lang attend sa hearing nila wala nang magagawa ang Senado sa kanyang legislative function," the former national police chief added. Dela Rosa clarified that he is only following the long-time tradition in the Senate to follow their top leader. "We have to seek guidance dahil nga that is an enshrined practice, tradition among chambers of legislature to observe inter-parliamentary courtesy," the Mindanaoan lawmaker said. "Every time you make an official act, alam 'yan ng liderato ng Senado para hindi tayo magkasisihan sa bandang dulo na gawa-gawa ka ng sariling desisyon d'yan in your official capacity na hindi alam ng liderato ng Senado," he further explained. In the same interview, Dela Rosa dared those who are arguing that he and former President Rodrigo Duterte should be held accountable for their roles in the campaign against illegal drugs to file appropriate cases in Philippine courts. "If she has the goods, then by all means you have to file the case against us. File siya ng kaso kung gusto niya. We are ready to face any court dito sa Pilipinas," he said. "Hindi 'yan sa sentimyento, kung hindi sa ebidensya 'yan. Magbabase tayo sa ebidensya, hindi sa sentimyento. Kung meron kayong ebidensya, [mag-]file kayo sa korte," he ended.