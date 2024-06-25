Press Release

June 25, 2024 CHIZ OPTIMISTIC ON LEGISLATIVE AGENDA AFTER HIS FIRST LEDAC MEETING WITH PBBM, SPEAKER ROMUALDEZ Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero emerged from his first Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting with a positive outlook, expressing confidence in the collaborative efforts among the Senate, the House of Representatives, and the Executive Branch. "Magandang karanasan," Escudero said, reflecting on his first LEDAC meeting presided over by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in Malacañang on Tuesday. He noted the productive discussions with President Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez, as he emphasized the shared commitment to prioritize essential and meaningful legislation in the remaining 73 session days of the 19th Congress. "Maganda ang naging usapan sa pagitan ng Kamara at Senado, gayundin ang Ehekutibo kaugnay sa mga mahahalaga at makabuluhang batas na kailangang tutukan sa natitirang 73 araw ng sesyon ng Kamara at Senado. Buo ang pag-asa at paniniwala ko na kaya naming magawa ito," Escudero said. Escudero said the upper chamber will prioritize the passage of six of the remaining 10 priority measures identified by the LEDAC, along with three key Senate priority bills, when session resumes next month. "The Senate is committed to working diligently toward the passage of these essential measures. We aim to address critical areas that will enhance our economic framework, environmental sustainability, and governance," Escudero said, after emerging from his first LEDAC meeting as Senate President. Escudero said the six LEDAC priorities, which are now set for plenary deliberation and approval on final reading in the Senate, are the proposed Blue Economy Act, Enterprise-Based Education and Training Framework Act, amendments to the Universal Health Care Act, establishment of the Department of Water Resources, Open Access in Data Transmission Act, and Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy or CREATE MORE. The Senate chief also pushed for the inclusion of three Senate priority measures in LEDAC's Common Legislative Agenda (CLA). These are the proposed amendments to the Right-of-Way Act (Republic Act 10752), the Investors' Lease Act (R.A. 7652), and the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Law (R.A. 6657). The proposed amendments to R.A. 10752 aim to make it easier to grant Right-of-Way for public projects, while changes to R.A. 7652 would allow leasing private lands for up to 99 years to attract foreign investments. The amendments to R.A. 6657 aim to lift restrictions on the ownership and transfer of lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program to boost agricultural productivity. "The amendments to these laws will provide the necessary legal framework to expedite infrastructure projects and attract more foreign investments, thereby creating more jobs and boosting our economy," Escudero explained. "Lifting restrictions on agrarian reform lands will also help increase agricultural productivity and improve the lives of our farmers," he added. On the other hand, Escudero said that further clarification is needed for four LEDAC measures, namely, the Waste-to-Energy (Senate Bill No. 2267), the Mandatory Reserve Officers' Training Corps (SB No. 2034), Unified System of Separation, Retirement, and Pension of Military and Uniformed Personnel (SB No. 2501), and the E-Government Act /E-Governance Act. Of the 20 CLA bills due for passage by end of June 2024, three have already been enacted into law. These are the Philippine Ecosystem and Natural Capital Accounting System (PENCAS) Act (R.A. 11995), the Negros Island Region Act (R.A. 12000), and the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (R.A. 12001). Three more measures are currently awaiting presidential approval: the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act (SB No. 2432/House Bill No. 3917), the New Government Procurement Act (SB No. 2593/HB No. 9648), and the Anti-Financial Accounts Scamming Act (AFASA) (SB No. 2560/HB No. 7393). Four measures are in the Bicameral Conference Committee, including the Philippine Maritime Zones Act, the Self-Reliant Defense Posture Revitalization Act, the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act, and the VAT on Digital Services. According to Escudero, the Senate's legislative agenda is geared toward inclusive and sustainable development. "By focusing on these measures, we aim to foster economic resilience, improve public service delivery, and enhance the quality of life for all Filipinos," Escudero said. "We are optimistic that with collaboration and dedication, we can achieve these legislative goals and make a meaningful impact on the lives of our citizens," he concluded.