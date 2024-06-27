Jinggoy bill seeks 5-year validity of PRC IDs

FROM the current three-year validity, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada wants all Professional Identification Cards (PICs) issued by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) renewable after five years since their issuance.

"This move will significantly benefit professionals by reducing the frequency of annual renewal transactions. It will ease the burden of securing appointments at their preferred date and satellite office or service center," Estrada said.

"This extension will not only lessen the expenses associated with renewing the PICs but also provide professionals with ample time to fulfill their Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements," the senator added.

Despite the online services of the PRC, some professionals have encountered issues in securing an appointment on their preferred renewal date, leaving them with no option but to travel to a distant satellite office or service center to renew their identification cards.

Additionally, since renewals are only processed on weekdays, professionals have to take time off from work to complete the process.

The renewal fees of PICs with a validity of three years range from P420 to P450.

"Longer validity means fewer renewal transactions, resulting in reduced expenses for professionals. They won't have to pay renewal fees as frequently which can be a financial relief," Estrada said.

"Kung ang driver's license at passports ay pinalawig ang validity period para sa kaluwagan ng mga nagmamay-ari nito, maging ng mga ahensya natin na nagpo-proseso ng mga dokumento, bakit hindi natin gawin din ito sa mga PIC holders? Walang masama akong nakikita sa pagpapalawig ng validity period ng PICs," the senator said.

5-year validity ng PRC IDs, itinutulak ni Jinggoy

MULA sa kasalukuyang tatlong-taon, nais ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na palawigin sa limang taon ang bisa ng lahat ng Professional Identification Cards (PICs) na ibinibigay ng Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

"Malaking kaginhawaan ito para sa mga propesyonal dahil hindi na mapapadalas ang kanilang renewal transactions. Magiging mas madali pa ang pagkuha ng appointment sa kanilang napiling petsa at satellite office o service center," sabi ni Estrada.

"Mababawasan din ang gastos sa pagre-renew ng PICs at makapagbibigay pa ito ng sapat na panahon para sa mga propesyonal na tuparin ang kanilang mga Continuing Professional Development (CPD) requirements," dagdag pa ng senador.

Bagama't may online services ang PRC, may ilang propesyonal na nakararanas ng problema sa pagkuha ng appointment sa kanilang napiling petsa para sa renewal ng kanilang PIC kaya't napipilitan pa silang magbiyahe sa malayong satellite office o service center ng PRC.

Bukod dito, kinakailangan pa nilang mag-leave sa trabaho para makumpleto ang proseso dahil ang renewal ay ginagawa lamang mula Lunes hanggang Biyernes.

Kasalukuyang nasa P420 hanggang P450 ang binabayaran sa pag-renew ng PICs na valid sa loob ng tatlong taon.

"Hindi na mapapadalas ang renewal transaction kung mas mahaba ang validity at mababawasan din ang gastusin ng mga propesyonal at malaking kaluwagan ito sa kanila," ani Estrada.

"Kung ang driver's license at passports ay pinalawig ang validity period para sa kaluwagan ng mga nagmamay-ari nito, maging ng mga ahensya natin na nagpo-proseso ng mga dokumento, bakit hindi natin gawin din ito sa mga PIC holders? Wala akong nakikitang masama sa pagpapalawig ng validity period ng PICs," dagdag pa nito.