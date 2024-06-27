Press Release

June 27, 2024 Bringing government services closer to the people -- Bong Go inspects Evacuation Center, assists thousands of barangay workers and indigents in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija On Wednesday, June 26, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assisted barangay workers and indigents in Santa Rosa, Nueva Ecija. He also inspected its Multi-Purpose Facility that serves as an Evacuation Center which he supported as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. In his speech, Go, known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to the poor, underscored the importance of continued government support for Filipinos, particularly those poorest members of society. Among his priorities is to help bring the government and its services closer to the people. "Magtatrabaho po ako para sa Pilipino... At kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas ay pupuntahan ko kayo basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon. Iyan naman po ang ipinangako ko sa inyo, magseserbisyo po ako sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go expressed. Being an adopted son of Nueva Ecija, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed grocery packs, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyball to 2,000 beneficiaries, including Barangay Health Workers and indigent residents. Select recipients also received additional bicycles, watches, shoes, and a mobile phone. The said qualified beneficiaries present also received financial support from the local government through the collaboration of Senator Go and Governor Aurelio "Oyie" Umali. Furthermore, the senator detailed his advocacy for the establishment of the Department of Disaster Resilience through his filed Senate Bill No. 188, which aims to create an agency dedicated to building adaptive, disaster-resilient communities. Moreover, he co-sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2451, known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, intended to establish mandatory evacuation centers nationwide. Meanwhile, Senator Go has introduced two legislative measures to recognize and support the hard work of barangay officials and health workers. First is Senate Bill No. 197, also known as the Magna Carta for Barangays, which he filed that aims to grant barangay officials more support and benefits if enacted into law. Go's advocacy emphasizes the crucial role of barangay health workers (BHWs), who serve as the primary healthcare providers in their communities. He introduced SBN 427, the Barangay Health Workers Compensation Act. If enacted into law, this will ensure fair compensation and benefits for the frontline health workers. As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go also personally inspected the Nueva Ecija Evacuation Center, which he earlier advocated for to be funded. Aside from the Evacuation Center, he also supported projects in Santa Rosa, such as the construction of a Multi-Purpose Building at Barangay Rajal Centro. Moreover, Go praised the efforts of provincial officials of Nueva Ecija, led by Congressman GP Padiernos, Governor Oyie Umali, Vice Governor Doc Anthony Umali, and former Governor Cherry Umali, among others, for their commitment to ensuring their constituents are well-supported. Go then encouraged them to sustain their efforts for the continued growth and development of Santa Rosa and the entire province of Nueva Ecija. Governor Umali expressed his appreciation to the Senator saying, "Nung mga panahon na hindi nating kayang makita ang isa't isa, nung hindi natin kayang abutin ang bawat isa, merong Senator Bong Go, lumalabas, yumayakap, kumakamay, gumagawa ng paraan para tulungan ang bawat pamilya hindi lang sa Nueva Ecija, kundi sa buong Pilipinas. Ang tunay na malasakit, na hindi alintana kung ano man ang panahon. Si Senator Bong Go bahagi na ng ating pamilya." Additionally, Go reminded Filipinos to focus on their health as he emphasized the importance of the Malasakit Centers program, which he initiated to ensure disadvantaged Filipinos can conveniently access government medical assistance programs. In Nueva Ecija, Malasakit Centers are located at the Eduardo L. Joson Memorial Hospital in Cabanatuan City, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan City, and Talavera General Hospital in Talavera. Under RA 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored, qualified public hospitals can host Malasakit Centers to provide quicker and more convenient access to medical assistance for those in need. Since the program's inception in 2018, 165 Malasakit Centers have been established, benefiting approximately ten million Filipinos, according to the DOH. "Ako na inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat. Dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po yan sa Diyos. At ito po ang natatanging bisyo ko, ang magserbisyo sa aking kapwa Pilipino sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go uttered. On the same day, Go also aided more indigents in Lupao, Nueva Ecija, and then provided financial support together with the Philippine Sports Commission to ALAS Pilipinas Women's Volleyball in Manila City.