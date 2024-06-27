Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the fingerprints of Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping

Mayor Alice, walang sikretong hindi nabubunyag.

Indeed, the NBI has confirmed that the fingerprints of Mayor Alice Guo and Guo Hua Ping match. Ibig sabihin, they are the fingerprints of one & the same person.

This confirms what I have suspected all along. Pekeng Pilipino si "Mayor Alice" -- or should I say, Guo Hua Ping. She is a Chinese national masquerading as Filipino citizen to facilitate crimes being committed by POGO.

Napakalaking insulto ito sa mga botante ng Bamban, sa mga institusyon ng ating gubyerno, at sa bawat mamamayang Pilipino.

Ito na ang pinakamabigat na ebidensya para palayasin na sa pwesto si "Mayor Alice."

Salamat sa NBI sa pamumuno ni Dir. Jaime Santiago sa mabilis nilang pagkilos. I call on the Office of the Solicitor General to expedite its filing of a quo warranto case against her. Dapat mapanagot siya sa lahat ng krimen na ginawa niya at ng kanyang POGO hub.

This revelation is not the end. Guo Hua Ping, soon, we will know the full extent of your deception. Magpapatuloy ang aming imbestigasyon sa Senado. We will dig deeper and locate the systemic roots of our POGO problem.