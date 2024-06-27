Robin: '3 Dutertes' in the Senate is Very Good News

Very good news. This was how Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla described the prospect of former President Rodrigo Duterte and two of his sons being elected senator in 2025.

Padilla, acting president of the PDP party, said he would have three more allies in the Senate aside from Senators Christopher "Bong" Go, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, and Francis Tolentino.

"Napakagandang balita noon. Para sa akin magkakaroon ako ng kakampi sa Senado bukod kay Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Bato at Sen. Tolentino (That is very good news. For me, I will have allies in the Senate other than Senators Go, dela Rosa, and Tolentino)," he said.

Go, dela Rosa and Tolentino are eligible to seek another Senate term in 2025.

Also, Padilla noted the good work track record of the former President and his sons - Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte and Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte.

"Pag paguusapan natin record sa trabaho wala tayong masasabi kay Pres, Pulong at Baste, nagtatrabaho naman mga yan (If we talk of track records, we can't say anything bad about the former President and his sons)," he said.

Robin: Napakagandang Balita Kung May '3 Dutertes' sa Senado

Napakagandang balita ang turing ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla kung maluklok sa Senado si dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at ang dalawa niyang anak sa 2025.

Ani Padilla na acting president ng partidong PDP, magkakaroon na siya ng kakampi sa Senado bukod kay Senador Christopher "Bong" Go, Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa, at Francis Tolentino.

"Napakagandang balita noon. Para sa akin magkakaroon ako ng kakampi sa Senado bukod kay Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Bato at Sen. Tolentino," aniya.

Maaaring tumakbo sa 2025 si Go, dela Rosa at Tolentino para sa bagong termino sa Senado.

Ayon kay Padilla, maganda raw ang track record sa trabaho ng dating Pangulo, ni Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte at ni Rep. Paolo "Pulong" Duterte.

"Pag paguusapan natin record sa trabaho wala tayong masasabi kay Pres, Pulong at Baste, nagtatrabaho naman mga yan," aniya.