Tolentino upbeat on PH's medal chances in the Paris Olympics

Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is confident of the medal chances of Team Philippines in the Paris Olympics, which will commence a month from now on July 26.

"The more Filipino athletes qualifying for the Olympics, the bigger the chances for Team Philippines to make the podium in Paris," said Tolentino, an avid supporter of Philippine sports.

The senator made the remark following the news that five more Filipino athletes made the Olympic cut in their respective events, raising the number of Paris-bound Pinoys to 20.

They include: swimmers Kayla Sanchez and Jarrod Hatch; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; and golfers Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina.

Tolentino cited swimmer Kayla Sanchez, who won silver and bronze playing for Canada in Tokyo, and is set to banner the Philippine flag in the 100-meter women's freestyle event in Paris.

"Kayla's mother is Filipina. And so when Kayla was able to acquire dual citizenship, I helped her get a Philippine passport, which would enable her to swim for our country," shared Tolentino.

Citing information from his brother, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Chairman and Tagaytay City Mayor Abraham 'Bambol' Tolentino, the senator said that more Filipino athletes could punch a ticket to Paris, particularly in athletics.

To recall, Paris-bound Joanie Delgaco, who made 'herstory' by being the first ever Pinay rower to qualify for the quadrennial event, paid a courtesy call on Tolentino at the Senate last June 10.

"We expect more athletes, hopefully five more, to make the cut. If our delegation reaches 25, that's a good number. Marami-rami na tayong mga pambato na pwedeng makakuha ng medalya sa Paris," remarked the senator, who is also president of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas (SKP).

"Let us rally behind and pray for our athletes who will banner the Philippine flag at the biggest stage in global sports," he concluded.

Tolentino is currently in the Zamboanga region to oversee the Mindanao leg of the Philippine ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) Games 2024.