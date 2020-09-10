Photo Release

September 10, 2020 Villar on single window system: Sen. Cynthia Villar asks Finance Secretary Carlos “Sonny” Dominguez III whether the national single window system will be implemented this year to prevent rampant smuggling at the Bureau of Customs (BOC). According to Dominguez, the national single window system has already been launched with pilot projects and is expected to reduce red tape in imports and exports and will therefore decrease smuggling at the BOC. The Senate has resumed the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the Proposed 2021 National Expenditure Program Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)