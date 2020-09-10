Photo Release

September 10, 2020 Go supports shifting priorities: Sen. Bong Go says he supports shifting priorities and realigning spending policies to focus on containing the spread of the Covid-19 virus and mitigating its effects. “In the 2021 budget, our goal is not only to overcome this pandemic but also to be more prepared for and more responsive to other health crisis that may come our way. We need to make long-term plans not only for our recovery but also for our sustainable future,” Go said during the virtual briefing of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) on the proposed 2021 National Expenditure Program Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)