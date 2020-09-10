Photo Release

September 10, 2020 Support programs for underemployed and unemployed: Sen. Risa Hontiveros appeals to the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) to come up with support programs for individuals whose jobs were affected by the pandemic. “We need to implement support programs during this extremely extraordinary times for the unemployed and underemployed individuals like the social amelioration program, and support for PhilHealth premiums for those who can’t pay the premium coverage,” she said during the DBCC virtual briefing on the proposed 2021 National Expenditure Program Thursday, September 10, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)