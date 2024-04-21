Photo Release

April 21, 2024 Villar joins clef program mission: Senator Cynthia Villar through Villar Foundation, joined Ben Mead, founder of Mead Foundation’s “Operation Restore Hope Australia” cleft program medical mission. A screening of 60 patients were done on Sunday, April 21 at the Las Piñas Medical Center. The ‘Operation Restore Hope’ brings life-changing medical mission to underprivileged children with these deformities. ***** Lumahok si Senador Cynthia Villar sa pamamagitan ng Villar Foundation, kay Ben Mead, founder ng Mead Foundation sa kanilang "Operation Restore Hope Australia" cleft program medical mission. Ang screening ng 60 beneficiaries at ginanap nitong Linggo,April 21 sa Las Piñas Medical Center. Layunin ng 'Operation Restore Hope' ang magdala ng pagbabago sa buhay ng mga batang mahihirap na may mga deformidad.