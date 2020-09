Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Revilla on IRR: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. opines that legislature should be involved in the drafting of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) “so the intent of the law will be strictly followed.” Sen. Francis Tolentino in a privilege speech Monday, September 14, 2020 said that government agencies are “mangling the law” when they draft IRRs that are entirely different from what legislators had worked hard on. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB).