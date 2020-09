Photo Release

September 14, 2020 Poe on PPEs: Sen. Grace Poe urges Sen. Pia Cayetano to look into the possibility of utilizing Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) since its disposal is becoming a growing concern. “The good sponsor who is also environmentally active can think of ways where we can probably use those disposed PPEs,” Poe said during the hybrid session Monday, September 14, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)