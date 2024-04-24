Photo Release



Flyover opens in Las Piñas: Senators Cynthia and Mark Villar together with DPWH Asec. Neri Bueno and DPWH-NCR Director Lorie M. Malaluan leads the opening of the C-5 Extension Quirino flyover in Las Piñas City on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. The two-lane flyover, measuring a total of 680 meters (including bridge approaches), will alleviate the traffic conditions around Las Piñas, particularly for vehicles going to Sucat and Coastal Road.

*****

Pinangunahan nina Senators Cynthia at Mark Villar kasama sina DPWH Asec. Neri Bueno at DPWH-NCR Director Lorie M. Malaluan. ang pagbubukas ng C-5 extension Quirino flyover sa Las Piñas City, nitong Miyerkules, Abril 24, 2024. Ang two-lane flyover, na may sukat na kabuuang 680 metro (kabilang ang bridge approaches), ay magpapagaan sa kondisyon ng trapiko sa paligid ng Las Piñas, partikular sa mga sasakyang patungo sa Sucat at Coastal Road.