Photo Release

September 15, 2020 Lack of satisfactory coordination: Sen. Koko Pimentel advises officials of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office (PLLO) to improve its coordination with the Senate, noting that senators have been complaining over the “lack of satisfactory coordination” between the agency and the Upper Chamber. “I’m not objecting to PLLO’s budget, I’m just confirming to the secretary that there are a lot of complaints about the coordination hence, all the more we should support the office through its budget so it will not be the reason for the shortcomings,” Pimentel said during the hybrid hearing of the Finance Sub-committee C on the proposed 2021 budget of the PLLO. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)