Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Revilla endorses new ISAFP chief’s appointment: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. endorses the nomination of former Presidential Security Group (PSG) commander Jose Eriel Niembra to the rank of major general to head the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). “I hope you will do your best in performing your responsibilities as chief of the intelligence service of the AFP and I also give my support to all appointees,” Revilla said during the hybrid meeting of the Committee on National Defense of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 16, 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)