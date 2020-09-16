Photo Release

September 16, 2020 Pacquiao to BFP: ‘Help is on the way’: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao backs the move to modernize the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and equip the country’s firefighters with a state of the art fire trucks and emergency medical and rescue service apparatus. Pacquiao extolled the sacrifices of firefighters and volunteers, saying that frontliners like them go out of their way to protect the lives and properties of others. “Don’t worry, help is coming your way,” the senator said during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, September 16, 2020, where he also asked to be made co-author of Senate Bill No. 1832, or the BFP Modernization Act of 2020. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)