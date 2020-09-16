Photo Release

September 16, 2020 On chalk allowance: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., sponsor of Senate Bill No. 1092, if the bill could be “recalibrated to adjust to the needs of today” in the light of the pandemic. “We are saying that because this bill is supposed to increase the teaching supplies allowance from P3,500 to P5,000 for teachers who are engaged in actual classroom teaching. In other words, non-teaching personnel are not entitled to this,” Drilon said during the plenary session Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He also noted that the P1,500 increase should not be dependent on the savings of the Department of Education but should instead be included in the budget appropriations of the department. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)