Photo Release

September 17, 2020 Strengthen the National Evaluation Policy Framework: Sen. Imee Marcos assures the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) that she will support any recommendation to strengthen the National Evaluation Policy Framework that calls for the purposive conduct of evaluating government programs and projects. She also raised the need to assess the government's anti-poverty efforts such as the 4Ps (Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program) which, according to her, should be diversified. “I hope we can focus on this (evaluation). I will be supportive of any kind of recommendation to strengthen and broaden the National Evaluation Policy Framework,” Marcos said during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Finance on the proposed 2021 NEDA budget and its attached agencies Thursday, September 17, 2020. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)