Photo Release

September 22, 2020 P1B in DSWD budget ‘na-covid!’: Sen. Nancy Binay was told that the P1 billion allocation in the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) budget this year that was intended for the construction of new “Bahay Pag-asa” centers, the rehabilitation facilities for children in conflict with the law, was instead used to augment the funding needed under the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act. The matter was discussed during Tuesday’s virtual budget hearing of the Senate Finance Subcommittee I on the proposed 2021 budget of DSWD. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)