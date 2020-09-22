Photo Release

September 22, 2020 Revilla supports approval of DSWD 2021 budget: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 vows to support the approval as well as any increase in the 2021 proposed budget of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD). Revilla commended the DSWD for its untiring efforts in extending help to those who need help in coping with the coronavirus pandemic, especially the vulnerable sector. Revilla, during the virtual hearing on the DSWD 2021 budget, also underscored the crucial role played by the DSWD in addressing the needs of the public since the outbreak of Covid-19. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)