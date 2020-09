Photo Release

September 24, 2020 Judiciary’s 2021 proposed budget: Senate Committee on Finance Chairman Sen. Sonny Angara presides over a virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Judiciary, Thursday, September 24, 2020. The proposed budget of the judiciary under the National Expenditure Program (NEP) amounts to P43.54 billion which is P12.34 billion lower than what the judiciary has proposed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)