Photo Release

October 7, 2020 Tolentino to DOH, DOST, FDA: 'Act as one!': Sen. Francis Tolentino calls on the Department of Health, the Department of Science and Technology and the Food and Drugs Administration to get their acts together after issuing conflicting statements on the efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines and the conduct of clinical trials in the country. Tolentino cites the statements of the DOH and DOST that clinical testing will be conducted as early as this week while the FDA denied that the agency has approved the applications for any Covid-19 vaccine being developed for clinical trial purposes. ”Government agencies involved in the conduct of these clinical trials must be clear and transparent to inspire public confidence on the safety and effectivity of these clinical trials. For the whole country to heal as one and recover as one, you must act as one. We're still waiting for the roadmap coming from the Department of Health, a clear plan on how to coordinate and conduct clinical trials,” Tolentino said in his privilege speech during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, October 7, 2020. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)