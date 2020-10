Photo Release

October 8, 2020 2021 DFA budget: Sen. Richard Gordon on Thursday, October 8, 2020, presides over the Finance Subcommittee G virtual hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and its attached agencies. DFA Sec. Teodoro "Teddy Boy" Locsin Jr. said the proposed P22 billion budget of the DFA for 2021 represents a slight decrease from its 2020 budget of P24 billion. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)