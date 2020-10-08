Photo Release

October 8, 2020 Hearing on fixed terms for AFP key officers: Sen. Richard Gordon presides over a virtual public hearing on Senate Bill No. 1785 entitled Prescribing the Fixed Terms for the Chief-of-Staff and other Key Officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Thursday, October 8, 2020. The measure seeks to prescribe fixed terms for key officers, increase the age of compulsory retirement for military personnel and enhance the promotion and attrition system in the AFP. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)