Photo Release

October 8, 2020 Mabalacat, Pampanga, Philippines: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian (center) receives a plaque of appreciation from Green Atom Renewable Energy Corporation Chairman Luizo Ticman for supporting the 6 MW waste-to-energy biomass power plant that will be constructed by the company in Brgy. Sapang Balen, 8 Oct. 2020, as Mabalacat City Mayor Crisostomo Garbo looks on. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN