Photo Release

October 13, 2020 Towards a more energy self-sufficient RP: Sen. Imee Marcos, during the hybrid hearing Tuesday, October 13, 2020, of the Finance Subcommittee E on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Energy (DOE), asks the agency’s plan for the country to become energy self-sufficient. Marcos also noted that the renewable energy development program under the 2021 budget of the DOE gets the largest share of the operations budget. Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi said energy self-sufficiency would mean tapping indigenous sources, including the use of renewable technologies. Cusi also said the country is capitalizing on its geographical strategic advantage to become the regional hub for energy in Asia. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)