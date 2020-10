Photo Release

October 14, 2020 Sotto Spearheads CA Plenary Session: Senate President Vicente Sotto III bangs the gavel as he presides over the hybrid plenary session of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, October 14, 2020. During the session, the commission confirmed the ad interim appointments and nomination of 30 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)