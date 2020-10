Photo Release

October 14, 2020 Waiting for Session to Start: Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid (left) engages Sen. Panfilo Lacson in a tête-à-tête while waiting for the hybrid plenary session to start Wednesday, October 14, 2020. The Senate during the session approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 1844, seeking to authorize the President to expedite the processing of permits, licenses, and certifications in time of national emergency. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)