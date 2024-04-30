Photo Release

April 30, 2024 Pricier medicine, uneccesary prescriptions: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito airs his concerns that the alleged practice of a pharmaceutical company of bribing doctors with financial incentives, gifts and paid trips abroad in exchange for a prescription of their product has adversely affected the Universal Health Care program and other laws to bring down the cost of medicines in the country. “This scandal undo our efforts to make healthcare more affordable. The UHC and other landmark legislation were passed to lower the out-of-the-pocket expenses of every Filipino, which declined to 44.7 percent in 2022 from almost 60 percent before UHC. In their business model, cash and other perks are tied to sales volume. As a result, many patients have complained of pricier or even unnecessary prescriptions. At times branded medicines are prescribed or unnecessary supplements,” Ejercito, author and sponsor of the UHC, said during a public hearing conducted by the Committee on Health and Demography Tuesday, April 30, 2024. He said the pharmaceutical company’s marketing strategy raises ethical, legal and policy question which contravene with many regulations and protocols meant to insulate doctors from undue influence. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)