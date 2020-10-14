Photo Release

October 14, 2020 DPWH’s School Building Program: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the Finance Subcommittee A virtual hearing Wednesday, October 14, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), expresses concern over the agency's P12 billion budget for its school building program which he said has remained untouched. Yet, Gatchalian noted, the DPWH is asking for another P12 billion for the same program for next year. DPWH officials said the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has already released P10 billion of the P12 billion allocated for the school building program. Public Works Secretary Mark Villar assured Gatchalian the agency would put the remaining funds to use by the end of the year. Gatchalian also flagged the DPWH on its remaining P56 billion share from the Motor Vehicle User's Charge collected by the Land Transportation Office. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)