Photo Release

October 15, 2020 CREATE Bill Amendment Resumes: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, intently listens to the amendments introduced by her colleagues to the proposed Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) during the hybrid plenary session Thursday, October 15, 2020. Formerly known as the Corporate Income Tax and Incentives Reform Act (Citira), the measure seeks to lower corporate income tax and reform the country’s fiscal incentive system. Several senators introduced their respective amendments to the 62-page tax measure during the session. (Alex Nueva España/Senate PRIB)