Photo Release

October 15, 2020 Sotto Suspends Session: Senate President Vicente Sotto III bangs the gavel as he suspends session Thursday, October 15, 2020. Senators proposed amendments to Senate Bill No. 1357 or the Corporate Income and Incentives for Enterprises Act (CREATE) before the Senate goes on a short break from October 17, 2020 to November 9, 2020. Upon resumption of the session, the Senate will continue to amend the CREATE bill which seeks an outright five percent cut in the corporate income tax rate and tailor-fitted incentives for investors. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)