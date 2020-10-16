Photo Release

October 16, 2020 Wipe Them Out!: With less than two years left in Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s term, Sen. Bong Go during the virtual hearing of Finance Subcommittee B Friday, October 16, 2020, on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Agriculture calls on Agriculture Sec. William Dar to intensify its efforts in going after smugglers of agricultural products in the country. “Let’s help each other, let’s go after these smugglers,” Go told Dar. The senator also manifested his full support for the proposed budget of the DA and its banner programs. Go also lauded the swift response of the agency to address the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic particularly in safeguarding the country's food security and providing assistance to small farmers and fisher folks. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)