Photo Release

October 16, 2020 Improving Executive-Legislative coordination: To help improve the coordination between the executive and legislative on planning and budgeting, Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon suggests to Economic Undersecretary Jose Miguel dela Rosa to initiate a meeting with the Senate and the House of Representatives at least once a month to discuss the plans of both chambers. According to Drilon, when he was Senate President they would meet with the leadership of the House of Representatives every month to talk about their priorities and they were able to pass a number of laws as a result. “Maybe you can look at that. I know it is extremely difficult for the President to preside over the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) meeting because he has his own schedule, but maybe you can initiate that,” Drilon said during the virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee G Friday, October 16, 2020, on the proposed budgets of LEDAC and economic zones for next year. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)